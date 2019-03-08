new
Arsenal Women's pair up for PFA Fans' Player of the Year Award
PUBLISHED: 14:17 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 31 May 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Arsenal Women's Dutch duo Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk have both been nominated for the FA Women's Super League PFA Fans' Player of the Year Award.
Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk. Picture: John Walton/PA
Miedema finished the season with 22 goals and 10 assists, while her fellow Dutch international struck 11 times and set up six more as Joe Montemurro's side were crowned WSL champions for the first time since 2012.
The pair face competition for the award from Manchester City duo Nikita Parris and Georgia Stanway, while Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson and Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley have also been nominated.