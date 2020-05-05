Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Scottish internationals donate to NHS

Arsenal Women’s quartet Lisa Evans, Kim Little, Jennifer Beattie and Emma Mitchell are part of the Scotland Women’s National team who have teamed up with their men’s squad to donate to the NHS it was announced on Tuesday.

The donation is made up of personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that were due to the respective squads but all players were unanimous in ensuring the money should instead be focused on supporting the efforts of NHS staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rachel Corsie, Scotland women’s captain told the National team website: “While I have been in lockdown across the Atlantic in Utah, and despite the essential social distancing measures in place across the world, COVID-19 has made us connect with our friends, family and team-mates.

“In those daily conversations back home, the heroism of the NHS is a constant theme and it should not be taken for granted.

“Like Andy and the men’s team, we realised that any money that was due to us through the privilege of playing for our country would be better put together and used to help thefight against COVID-19 and especially to support the incredible efforts of our NHS staff at the front line and those supporting them.

“On behalf of the women’s national team we are proud to contribute in our own small way and proud of our NHS in Scotland.”

Jane Ferguson, Director of Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation and Trustee of NHS Charities Together, added: “NHS Charities Together is extremely grateful to the Men’s and Women’s National Teams for their generous donation. It makes a huge difference to NHS staff and volunteers, who are working tirelessly to save lives, to know that everyone is behind them.

“The donation will help NHS Charities across the country provide essential support for the health and emotional wellbeing of NHS staff, volunteers and patients during these challenging times, in ways above and beyond that which NHS funding provides. Thank you.”

Andy Robertson, the Scotland men’s captain, said: “We have all been at home, taking the advice of medical advisers and watching the news that highlights the heroic efforts of our NHS. We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the frontline – it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution.

“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do.

“Rachel and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”