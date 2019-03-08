Search

Arsenal Women's trio named in England squad for upcoming fixtures including sold-out Wembley clash

PUBLISHED: 13:41 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 29 October 2019

Brazil's Oliveira Debora and England's Leah Williamson (right) during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Brazil's Oliveira Debora and England's Leah Williamson (right) during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Trio Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead have been named in the England squad for the upcoming games with Germany and Czech Republic.

England's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PAEngland's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The Lionesses play Germany at a sold-out Wembley on 9 November and then away against Czech Republic on 11 November.

Williamson could be set to win her 14th cap if she plays in both games while Nobbs and Mead are set for their 60th and 25th over the course of the two games.

The Lionesses are set to break the all-time attendance record for a women's game in England. It is hoped the final attendance on the day could top the 80,023 crowd that watched USA defeat Japan at Wembley to claim gold at London 2012.

"This is going to be a momentous occasion in the history of women's football in England," manager Phil Neville said.

England's Beth Mead (left) and Brazil's Feitoza Kathellen during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PAEngland's Beth Mead (left) and Brazil's Feitoza Kathellen during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

"We are all extremely honoured to be playing a part in that and it will be an incredibly proud and humbling experience for myself and my players and staff."

"The hairs will be standing up on the backs of our necks when we walk out onto the Wembley pitch. I'm delighted that so many of England's former players are able to join us for an occasion which celebrates the achievements of every one of them.

"There's an incredible amount of work that goes on behind the scenes at The FA to help us attract huge crowds like this and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support

"On my recent travels around Europe to watch my players I can tell you that what's happening in England is attracting huge admiration from other nations."

England Lionesses squad to play Germany and Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze, Abbie McManus, Steph Houghton (C), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes

Midfielders: Bethany England, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor

