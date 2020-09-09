Arsenal Women’s trio named in Netherlands squad

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Jill Roord have all been named in the Netherlands squad for the Euro 2021 qualifier with Russia on Friday 18 September.

Sarina Wiegman who was appointed England manager last month and will take charge of the Lionesses in September 2021 has named all three Arsenal players in her 24 player squad.

The Dutch sit top of their group with 18 points from six games, last time out in the group they beat Slovenia 4-1 with Miedema netting a brace.

Roord had a perfect start to the Women’s Super League season after she netted a hat-trick against Reading in Sunday’s opening Women’s Super League game.

van de Donk won her 100th International cap last October in their 2-0 win over the Russians at PSV Eindhoven’s Phillips Stadium.

Miedema has netted 69 international goals at the age of 23 making her the Dutch Women’s teams top goalscorer of all time in less than 100 caps however she is closing in on her century of games for her country.

Former Arsenal star Dominique Janssen has also been named in the squad.

Russia sit second in the group on 9 points and have also got two games in hand over the Netherlands.

All three players have enjoyed success at International level as they were part of the squads that won the Euro 2017 tournament and reached the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Miedema also netted a brace in the Euro 2017 final as the Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2.

Meanwhile Katie McCabe has been included in the final Republic of Ireland squad to take on Germany.

Vera Pauw’s side travel to the Stadion Essen on Saturday September 19 to take on the world giants.

Former Gunners hero Louise Quinn who left for Serie A club Fiorentina earlier this summer is also included.

The Republic of Ireland sit top of their group with 13 points a point ahead of Germany who also have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s right-back Leonie Maier has been selected as part of the Germany squad as two teammates could face off against one another.

Maier has been capped on more than 70 occasions for Germany, helping them to win gold at the 2016 Olympics.

This follows the news that Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs have been named in the England squad for a training camp at St George’s Park.