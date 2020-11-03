Arsenal women’s trip to Manchester United kick-off time pushed back

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal Women’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday has been changed to a 2.30pm kick-off to be broadcast live on the FA player.

The match was originally scheduled for 12pm at Leigh Sports Village but has been put back for live broadcast.

An Arsenal statement read: “Our away fixture against Manchester United has been selected for live coverage on the FA Player, and the kick-off time has been re-arranged.

“We can confirm that our away fixture against Manchester United, taking place on Sunday, November 8 will kick off at 2.30pm (UK time), and be broadcast live on the FA Player.”

The last time the Gunners played at Leigh Sports Village they won 1-0 thanks to a Danielle van de Donk late winner.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps had produced several fine saves to give Casey Stoney’s team hope of earning their first point as a top-flight club.

But a deflection helped the ball find Van de Donk who fired home in the closing stages, just after her Netherlands team-mate Vivianne Miedema had struck the post.

Earps, who signed from German club Wolfsburg that summer, produced fine double saves on two separate occasions, thwarting Miedema just before half-time before keeping out two close-range efforts from Scotland’s Kim Little after the break.

She then reacted well to deny Miedema and Little once again late on, before substitute Van de Donk ensured the Gunners walked away with the three points.

Joe Montemurro said after that game: “A lot of teams are going to find it very, very difficult here they’re a very good side.”

“Part of the art of winning games is putting the ball in the back of the net. We had opportunities to do it and didn’t do it, but we did it once and that was enough.”

Arsenal currently sit top of the Women’s Super League table with a 100% winning record so far.