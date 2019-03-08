Search

Arsenal Women sign Germany international Maier

PUBLISHED: 16:55 31 May 2019

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women have completed the signing of Leonie Maier from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich as they look to strengthen their grasp on the WSL title, writes Joshua Bunting.

Maier joined Bayern in 2013 and is a former teammate of Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema, Viki Schnaderbeck, Manuela Zinsberger and Jill Roord as well as an international teammate of Tabea Kemme.

Maier will strengthen the Gunners defence as they prepare for life back in the Champions League and has over 70 international caps to her name as she prepares for this summer's World Cup with Germany.

The new signing told the Arsenal website: "I'm very proud to be part of this amazing club. It has always been a dream of mine to play abroad and I think that the Women's Super League has developed in an amazing way for the last few years, so for me it's a great honour to join Arsenal."

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro added: "Leoni is a talented defender. She has a great understanding of the game and experience of playing at the most competitive standard to match it. We're looking forward to working with her next season."

