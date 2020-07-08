Search

Arsenal Women sign keeper Williams

PUBLISHED: 15:32 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 08 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal Women play home matches at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women play home matches at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women have announced their third summer signing as goalkeeper Lydia Williams completes her move to north London.

Williams is an Australian international and joins the Gunners from Melbourne City, filling the void left by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin who departed for Atletico Madrid.

In an unveiling video Williams said: “My journey started in Kalgoorlie, Australia, it was there I discovered my love for the game, and spent every waking moment pushing myself to be the best that I can possibly be.

“I’d spend countless hours, out in the back yard, dreaming of playing for my country and going all the way to the top.

“In 2005, the Australian national team gave my my first big break and I haven’t looked back since. I’ve played in finals, won titles, played on the biggest stage and shown what I can do with the whole world watching.

“But now I’m ready for a new challenge, a new chapter in my career. I’m Lydia Williams and I’m proud to call myself a Gunner.”

As Australia’s number one, Williams has made 88 appearances and will now join up with international teammates Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord at her new club.

Speaking to Arsenal.com the shotstopper said: “To be given an opportunity to come over and play with some of the best players in the world is really exciting.

“I remember watching Arsenal as a young kid, so It’s amazing to be a part of this team. I can’t wait to meet all of my teammates.”

Manager Joe Montemurro went on to add: “This is another really important signing for us.

“With the wealth of experience that Lydia brings, she can help the younger players that we’ve got, but more importantly she’s a big-game player that will be solid and really contribute to the group.”

Williams will add further competition for the number one jersey at Arsenal as she will battle it out with Manuela Zinsberger and Fran Stenson to claim that spot.

The 32-year old has also featured for Canberra United, Chicago Red Stars, Pitea, Western New York Flash, Washington Spirit, Houston Dash and Reign.

