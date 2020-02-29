Arsenal Women 'suited' for cup final occasion

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin with members of the women's squad in their 424 suits ahead of the Conti Cup final

Club announces formal wear partnership with 424

Arsenal Women will wear 424 suits for the first time ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup final against Chelsea.

Los Angeles-based fashion brand 424 became Arsenal's official formal wear partner earlier this season and the partnership marks the first time the women have had an official formal wear partner.

Striker Danielle Carter said: "The new 424 suits look great and we are proud to be part of the collaboration between 424 and the club.

"The cup final represents yet another big moment in the history of Arsenal Women and we hope we can do everyone proud by bringing the trophy home."

Hector Bellerin assisted in directing and styling the women's photoshoot ahead of the big clash with Chelsea and added: "Arsenal has always been a club which pushes the boundaries and here is another example of that with the partnership between 424 and Arsenal Women.

"It was a pleasure to work on the shoot for the new suits and I'm proud to be part of a club which innovates and collaborates across all Arsenal teams."

Arsenal commercial director Peter Silverstone said: "We are very pleased to introduce an official formal wear partner for Arsenal Women for the first time in our history. "Arsenal Women are the most successful women's team in English football and one of the most followed women's sports teams globally on social media.

"It's fitting that the will weat their new 424 suits ahead of a cup final and we hope we can kick off this exciting and innovative collaboration with a cup victory."

424 co-founder Guillermo Andrade is a life-long supporter of Arsenal and said: "We are proud that 424 have designed the formal wear for Arsenal Women, the reigning Women's Super League champions, for the first time in the club's history.

"This season has been a dream come true for me as an Arsenal fan, I look forward to taking another step forward seeing the women's wear come to life."