Arsenal Women to complete Champions League campaign in Spain

PUBLISHED: 15:34 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 17 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) is tackled during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) is tackled during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women will travel to Spain to complete their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign.

Arsenal's Jill Roord celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg matchArsenal's Jill Roord celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match

Their quarter-final tie with Paris-Saint Germain was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

Arsenal had knocked out Italian side Fiorentina and Czech Republic club Slavia Prague on their route to the last eight.

And the UEFA Committee have decided to hold the matches in Spain, with quarter-finals to be played on August 21-22, the semi-finals on August 25-26 and the final in San Sebastián, home of Real Sociedad, on August 30.

You may also want to watch:

All games are one-legged ties instead of the traditional two legs associated with the Champions League.

A draw will also take place at UEFA in Nyon on June 26 to determine the order of matches and the final match schedule will be communicated following the draw.

Teams will be allowed to register three new players for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, provided such players were already registered and eligible for the club since the last registration deadline of March 18.

It will not be possible for clubs to register newly-transferred players.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for the 2020/21 season will remain at three.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is the current top scorer in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as she has netted 10 goals, including seven across both legs against Slavia Prague.

