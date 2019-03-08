new

Arsenal Women to take on Barcelona Femeni in pre-season friendly

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women will face Barcelona Femeni in a pre-season friendly at Meadow Park, the club has announced.

The Spanish side will travel to face Joe Montemurro's team on Wednesday, August 14, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The game will be Arsenal's first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2019/20 Women's Super Leage season, as the Gunners look to defend their title.

It will also be the first opportunity to see new signings Jill Roord, Manuela Zinsberger, Leonie Maier and Jennifer Beattie.

Barcelona broke the record for the largest crowd at a women's game in March 2019, with 60,739 fans in attendance for their clash with Atletico Madrid.

A clash with north London rivals Tottenham will follow on Sunday, August 25 at Meadow Park, with kick-off at 2pm.