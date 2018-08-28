Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 17:32 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 09 January 2019

Beth Mead of Arsenal on the ball against West Ham United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Beth Mead of Arsenal on the ball against West Ham United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s team have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup on Wednesday evening when they host Birmingham City Women at Meadow Park. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview.

Joe Montemurro’s impressive women’s side have made a perfect start to the tournament picking up four victories from group-stage matches.

The Gunners started their hunt for silverware in this competition by beating West Ham 3-1 through a brace from Katie McCabe before they routed Lewes Ladies 9-0 aided by trebles from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema.

Five academy graduates played in the 5-0 thrashing over Charlton Athletic before the talented 16-year-old Ruby Grant notched her first Arsenal goal during the 3-1 triumph over Millwall.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe grabbed half a dozen strikes this term with five coming in the League Cup.

The Irish international hit a brace against the Irons before scoring once against Lewes and twice against the Addicks.

The opposition head into the game after ending the group stages as runners-up three points behind Manchester City.

They may have lost on spot-kicks against Bristol City, but had claimed a trio of victories netting 10 goals without reply.

Anne-Katrin Berger delivered a stunning goalkeeping performance the last time Arsenal played the second city side - but the German international has now moved to Chelsea.

Looking further ahead the Arsenal women have been drawn against Crawley Wasps in the FA Cup fourth round with the 22 WSL and Championship sides entering the competition at this stage.

Crawley - who top the fourth tier of the South East region having won all nine of their league games this term – will attempt to beat the record 14-time winners with the 16 sides that progress set to pick up £2,000 in prize money.

For updates from Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women at Boreham Wood from 7pm follow Gunners reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arrest made after Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘person on the tracks’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Most Read

Where to enjoy coffee in Devon: 17 of the best places to go

(c) Nate Mueller on Unsplash

WIN a luxurious mini-break in North Cornwall

Cornish Gems� Island Reach townhouse in Newquay

16 of the best real ale pubs in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women: PREVIEW

Beth Mead of Arsenal on the ball against West Ham United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal transfer target Hector Herrera: Ten facts about the Mexican midfielder who has already tasted glory in England

Brazil's Marcelo in action with Mexico's Israel Sabdi Jimenez Nanez (centre) and Hector Herrera Rubio (left). PA

Highgate claim team medals at Middlesex Cross-Country Championships

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

West Ham v Arsenal: Early team news as Hector Bellerin returns to full training

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Medhi Benatia and Donis Avdijaj

Hector Herrera, FC Porto. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists