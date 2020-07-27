UEFA could move Women’s Champion League from Spain

UEFA could be set to move next month’s Women’s Champions League tournament due to Spain’s latest outbreak of coronavirus.

Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals in San Sebastian on Saturday August 22, but the tournament may now be forced to move elsewhere.

Spain insisted on Sunday that the latest outbreak of new coronavirus cases was isolated and under control following the UK’s announcement that people arriving from there would be required to quarantine for 14 days.

If the virus continues to spread in Spain it will mean there will be no option but to finish the latter stages of the competition at another destination.

A statement read: “UEFA will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reassign any such matches to the venues of the final tournament of the relevant competition should new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues,”

The tournament is set to be played in San Sebastian and San Mamés in Bilbao from August 21-30.

Spain has more than 272,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and is one of the European countries worst affected by the virus.

Over 900 new cases were reported on Friday leading to the new quarantine measures.