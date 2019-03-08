Joe: Arsenal Women 'want to win both legs'

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro looks on during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro insists his objective is to win both legs of their Champions League clash with Fiorentina.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019 Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

The last-32 first leg tie is being played at Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi Stadium tonight (Thursday), before the return match at Meadow Park on September 26.

And Montemurro said: "I won't go to contain in Florence and then have a go back at Meadow Park.

"Our objective is to win both in Florence and at home. The big difference between the legs will be the crowd, who will be very important in the return fixture."

Despite dominating the FA WSL last season and getting off to a winning start against West Ham this year, Arsenal will be facing experienced opposition in Italy.

Last term, Antonio Cicotta's side managed a third-place finish in Serie A and reached the Champions League last 16 for the second time running.

"Fiorentina are the favourites," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"They've been in the Champions League for the last few years and we haven't. They know what it's all about and we don't.

"But travelling to Wolfsburg (the 2018 runners-up) to get an idea of that was part of our pre-season planning so we'll be prepared."

Although Montemurro is primarily known for the job now he is doing at Arsenal, the Australian does have history in Italy and Florence in particular.

After playing spells with Potenza and Treviso, ironically enough he embarked on his coaching journey in Florence, where he completed his UEFA Pro License.

"It was a great honour to be invited there and take part," the 49-year-old added.

"The Pro Licence is a very exclusive course in Italy and is probably among the top three in Europe.

"The way they study football, keep up with the practices and coaching methodologies is unbelievable.

"It was a great place to learn and create a base for myself. The Italians are very crafty and it's all about 95 minutes of football, not just good 10-minute periods."