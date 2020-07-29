Arsenal Women ‘will not have to quarantine’ after Spain trip

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women will not have to quarantine when they return from the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Spain next month.

The squad face a quarter-final againt Paris Saint-Germain on August 22, with the tournament being played in San Sebastian and San Mamés in Bilbao from August 21-30.

Spain has seen a new Coronavirus outbreak, with over 900 new cases reported last Friday leading to the UK’s announcement that people arriving from there would have to quarantine for 14 days.

And if the virus continues to spread in Spain it will mean there will be no option but to finish the competition at another destination.

A statement read: “UEFA will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reassign any such matches to the venues of the final tournament of the relevant competition should new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues.

“The Government says no change is required to the current regulations around elite athletes, as they will continue competing within their bubbles when abroad. Quarantine rules for the general public were imposed from last Saturday.

“Following a dramatic increase in the virus in Spain, UEFA is open to moving venues for next month’s women’s Champions League.”

It means Arsenal Women will not have to delay the start of the 2020-21 Super League season, which is set for the weekend of September 4-5.