Looking back: Arsenal Women win 2013 FA Cup

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring a goal (pic Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

It is seven years since Arsenal Women won the 2013 FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Bristol Academy at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Arsenal went into the May 26, 2013 showdown as holders and claimed their 12th win in the competition as Shelley Kerr claimed her first trophy as Gunners boss.

The north Londoners scored after just two minutes when Kim Little spread the ball out wide to Rachel Yankey and her cross picked out an unmarked Steph Houghton to thump a header beyond Siobhan Chamberlain in the Bristol goal.

The Vixens had lost to Arsenal in the 2011 final and were on a revenge mission but they couldn’t get close to the Gunners who were far superior in all departments on the day.

However they did come close to an equaliser just minutes after falling behind when Corinne Yorston’s corner struck the near post and Jemma Rose lashed the rebound over from a promising position.

Jordan Nobbs then rattled the woodwork for Arsenal who were kitted out in purple and black as she raced through on the counter attack with 37 minutes played, before her low effort beat Chamberlain but hit the inside of the post and bounced away to safety.

Chamberlain was called into action once more on 42 minutes when Nobbs picked out Ellen White but her low effort was somehow kept out by the keeper sticking out a hand to turn the ball behind.

On the stroke of half-time Chamberlain had to be alert once more as she kept out a strike from Alex Scott, the full-back tried her luck from range only to see the Bristol Academy stopper make a fine reaction save.

Emma Byrne then was forced into a good stop to deny Mark Sampson’s side from equalising as Lucy Staniforth fired in a low free-kick from the edge of the area but the Republic of Ireland keeper got down well to push the ball away from danger.

Arsenal doubled their lead with 20 minutes left to play as Gemma Davison crossed perfectly for Nobbs and she looped a header over Chamberlain and into the net.

Bristol Academy, to their credit, didn’t give up and could have pulled a goal back with a spectacular overhead kick when Laura del Río met a cross from the right but her stunning effort just sailed narrowly over.

With six minutes left Nobbs was inches away from her second of the game as she raced though the challenges once more, but again was denied by the superb Chamberlain who spread herself to beat away her rasping drive from close range.

However, with time running out and the Vixens pushing hard to get themselves back into the tie, Arsenal sealed victory when Davison teed up the superb Nobbs who saw Chamberlain keep out her shot but White fire the loose ball into the roof of the net to cap a glorious day for the Gunners.

Arsenal: Byrne, Scott, Flaherty, Grant, Beattie, Houghton, Nobbs, Little, Davison, Yankey, White. Subs: Spencer, Tracy, Carter, Bailey, Bruton.

Bristol Academy: Chamberlain, Dykes, Yorston, Matthews, Pablos Sanchon, Windell, Heatherson, Watts, Rose, Harding, Staniforth. Subs: Kyle, McCatty, Curson, Del Rio, James.