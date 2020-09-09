Search

Arsenal Women’s trio named in PFA team of the year

PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 09 September 2020

Josh Bunting

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Arsenal Women’s trio Leah Williamson, Kim Little, and Vivianne Miedema have been named in the PFA Women’s Super League team of the year.

Miedema won the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season as she hit 16 goals, two ahead of Chelsea star Bethany England who picked up the PFA player of the year prize.

Williamson, 23, has been named in the team of the year for the very first time in her career after an impressive season.

Last season, Gunners captain Little scored five league goals and registered two assists while she created 35 chances. Out of her 15 shots on goal, 11 were on target.

The three Arsenal stars are joined by five Chelsea players and two from Manchester City, although Chloe Kelly was rewarded for her efforts at Everton before her summer move to Manchester.

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp picked up the PFA young player of the year award.

Team: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Ji So-Yun (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Bethany England (Chelsea).

