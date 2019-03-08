new

Arsenal working calmly on new signings according to boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed the club are working on bringing new signings to the Emirates after a summer of frustration in the transfer market.

18-year-old Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has been the only arrival in north London so far this summer, with the Gunners continually frustrated in their pursuit of players, most notably Celtic's Kieran Tierney and St Etienne's William Saliba.

But, when asked about new arrivals, Emery revealed the club are working to bring players in, although he was quick to urge he wants to work with 'patience and calm' in the remain few weeks of the window.

"The club is working. We are speaking every day with the club and Edu," he said.

"I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision.

"We have very good players, very young good players. We need someone to help us. The club is working on that.

"We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time for this reason I prefer to do that."