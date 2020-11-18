Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nkietah bagged a brace to help guide England under-21s to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Albania to top their group.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gave England the perfect start, scoring inside five minutes, before young Leicester defender James Justin got England’s second after 26 minutes.

Jamal Musiala, who plays for Bayern Munich, made it 3-0 with a cracking effort before the Gunners starlet scored two second-half goals to give England a comfortable win - despite the 21-year-old also missing a penalty.

The Young Lions finish their Euro 2021 campaign unbeaten and top of Group Three, winning nine and drawing one.

The forward is in a straight fight it seems with Alexandre Lacazette for the number nine position in Mikel Arteta’s XI and did his chances of getting more minutes no harm with yet another big performance on the international scene.

Nkietah is ramping up the pressure on Lacazette for a place in the team.