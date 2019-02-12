Search

Arsene Wenger: Dream of a Real Madrid job is ‘over’ admits former Arsenal boss

PUBLISHED: 20:53 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 13 February 2019

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted a move to Real Madrid as a future boss will not now happen.

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says goodbye to the fans after the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

The Frenchman who managed the Gunners for 22 years had indicated he had turned down the La Liga giants previously, insisting he would stay loyal to to the North Londoners.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Wenger – who it is believed was on more than £7m a year as Gunners boss towards the end of his time at the club – finally conceded a move to the Bernabeu is not going to materialise.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger square up at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 6-0 victory over Arsenal in 2014. PA

The 69-year-old has not had a club since leaving Arsenal in May 2018 after failing to win the Premier League in 14 years.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) on the touchline (pic Mike Egerton/Empics)

Wenger, who oversaw the move from Highbury to the Emirates has been speaking on beINSPORTS, saying: “I’ve turned Real Madrid down more than once.

Jubiliant Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) and captain Tony Adams hold the FA Carling Premiership League trophy which was presented to them following their 4-0 victory over Everton.

“I must say now it’s over for me. If you asked any manager in the world would you be interested [in becoming Real Madrid boss] everybody would say yes [because] it’s the biggest club in the world.

“But we live with our values. [The offer from Madrid] was in the middle of a process when we had to build our stadium. We had to pay it back and I had to guarantee I would stay.

“I’m quite happy with my decision.”

Wenger lifted three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups but had attracted criticism for his obduracy and lack of league success following his hugely successful first decade in charge at the club.

