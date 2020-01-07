new

Arsenal boss Arteta: 'I was angry with the players at half-time'

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta revealed that he got angry with his Arsenal side at half-time in their 1-0 FA Cup Third Round win over Leeds United at the Emirates on Monday night, but he was pleased with their response in the second half.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta speaks with Mesut Ozil (left) and Nicolas Pepe on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta speaks with Mesut Ozil (left) and Nicolas Pepe on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta's men were dominated by the energetic Championship side who missed a number of chances to take the lead before the break, but the Gunners took control after the interval and won the tie through Reiss Nelson's 55th-minute goal.

The Arsenal boss was asked if he got angry at half-time, and he simply responded: "Yes."

He added: "When I see what I don't want to see - and I'm not talking about technically and tactically - what I expect from them and the standards that we wanted to set in certain areas,

"I cannot be happy and I have to let them know."

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup third round match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta admitted that he had warned his side about the quality Leeds possess, with the Yorkshire club sitting top of the Championship table.

"I tried to convince them before the game of what to expect of that team," he said.

"They battered every team in the Championship, every three days. The way they play makes it really difficult and uncomfortable.

You may also want to watch:

"Everything is man-to-man around the pitch, so it becomes a transition game where everything is duels, everything is 50:50.

"If you're not ready for that game you get exposed and you get done."

The Gunners were much better after half-time as they started to dominate the game and found the all-important winning goal.

Arteta believes the biggest change after half-time was his side's mentality as he praised their positivity.

"We changed some things. The biggest change was how we approached the second half, the mentality, how aggressive we are, how intense we are," he said.

"We started to win every duel, every 50:50, we were playing in the opponent's half and making passes forward and runs forward and being positive on the ball. It was different."

The win means Arsenal advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will visit Bournemouth, while Arteta records back-to-back victories for the first time as boss.

The Spaniard doesn't want to see his team relax though and instead build on the results.

"Not relaxing but feeling a little bit more confident and building something together," he said.

"I think it's important."