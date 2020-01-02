new

Arteta assured over Xhaka future as Arsenal boss praises key man

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in a defensive wall. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Granit Xhaka has assured Mikel Arteta that he will stay at Arsenal after being linked with a January exit, and the Gunners boss was quick to praise the midfielder after a standout display in the 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to German side Hertha Berlin this month, but Arteta revealed that the Swiss international has told him he wants to stay.

The Arsenal boss was also full of praise for Xhaka and emphasised his importance, describing him as a 'tremendous player'.

"Yes, he did [give me that reassurance]. I think he is going to stay," said Arteta.

"He was very good against United, and I really like him. With the way we want to play, if we get him on board I think he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

"I like everything about him. His commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lifts his profession, how focused he is.

"Every time I am talking, he is listening and is willing to learn.

"He is a great football player.

"The way we want to play, there are not many with his quality on the ball, his range of pass, so I am delighted to have him."