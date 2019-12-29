Search

Arteta disappointed despite the positives as Arsenal lose to Chelsea

PUBLISHED: 19:41 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 29 December 2019

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta consoles Matteo Guendouzi after the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left disapppointed after his side lost 2-1 late on against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday, but the Spaniard did take positives from a spirited display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed the home side in front on 13 minutes and it looked like they would hold on for the win.

But, with 83 minutes played Jorginho equalised after Bernd Leno failed to punch a free-kick clear and Tammy Abraham won it for Chelsea just four minutes later following a quick counter-attack.

Arsenal had put in an impressive display before throwing away the lead, leaving Arteta understandably disappointed.

"I'm really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well," he said.

"I'm pleased with a lot of things that I've seen. I'm pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this.

"But I'm disappointed to lose the game obviously. We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea. We have to move on.

"We're 1-0 up, pretty comfortable even if we were defending much deeper than I like.

"I cannot think about any clear chances for Chelsea before that.

"The decision-making happens and it will happen again for sure, but when it happens against this type of opposition you get punished."

The Gunners were left aggrieved after referee Craig Pawson decided not send off goalscorer Jorginho midway through the second half in what turned out to be a key moment.

The Italian had been booked for a rough challenge on Alexandre Lacazette just after half time, and it appeared he would be sent off after pulling back Matteo Guendouzi, but Pawson decided against showing him a second yellow.

Arteta thought it was a clear sending off, but refused to blame the referee for his side's defeat.

"For me it was very clear. That's it," he said.

"I blame my team. We are responsible for everything we did wrong on that football pitch.

"The decisions we didn't get right, obviously. The other things we cannot control or change them now."

Arteta is also keen to lift Leno's spirits after his mistake, adding: "He will be down.

"When an error costs the team points, it's harder. We have to lift him.

"He's done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that.

"We just need to bring the confidence back in and that's it."

