Search

Advanced search

Arteta: Finances could see Luiz leave Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 21:14 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:14 18 June 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal's David Luiz (third right) walks off the pitch after being shown a red card for a challenge inside the penalty box on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal's David Luiz (third right) walks off the pitch after being shown a red card for a challenge inside the penalty box on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has conceded the financial constraints surrounding the club could force them to release David Luiz at the end of his contract.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and manager Mikel Arteta fist bump after their Premier League match at the Etihad StadiumArsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and manager Mikel Arteta fist bump after their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Luiz, 33, came off the bench during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday as the Premier League returned to action following the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His evening ended in disarray, however, as he made a mistake for Raheem Sterling’s opener before being sent off just 25 minutes after his introduction for bringing down Riyad Mahrez – with Kevin De Bruyne tucking away the resulting penalty.

Luiz fronted up after the game and took full responsibility for the result – with Arteta revealing he did not start the Brazil international due to his ongoing contract situation.

The former Chelsea defender moved across London last summer but the club only have until Tuesday to extend his one-year deal and keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta – who has stated he wants to keep Luiz at the club – admitted the tighter purse-strings at Arsenal, coupled with the uncertainty over the financial ramifications of the coronavirus crisis, means they must be careful with big-money judgements.

“We cannot forget the financial situation,” he said when asked if a departure for Luiz would be down to a business decision.

“The way that Covid-19 has hit every club and the economy in general, it’s going to have an impact.

“What the club is doing at the moment is assessing the situation and trying to clarify a lot of uncertainties that we have in the future.

You may also want to watch:

“We have to make big decisions and time-wise it is difficult to fit them in with our needs. We are trying our best and the club is trying their best.

“It is difficult sometimes because it puts the player or our sporting necessities in a difficult situation. Again, we have to adapt. It is what it is.

“That is why I wanted to protect David yesterday. That is why I did not start him. But it’s a funny game and after 20 minutes you need him, a player who has had a lot of uncertainty in the last few weeks.

“Don’t forget that we have accepted a pay cut, not only the players and the staff, to try to help the situation. I think it was an incredible gesture of unity and commitment from everybody working at the football club that I am very proud of.”

As well as the poor performance on his return to City, Arteta also faced a number of questions about his team selection – most notably the absence from the squad of Mesut Ozil.

Having only explained on the day of the game that it was a tactical decision, Arteta went into more detail as he spoke ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

“I have been very open with Mesut from day one,” he added. “Since I joined I thought that he was fit and he was willing and he wanted to perform at the level he can do.

“He has played every game with me I think. So that it is. The moment I see that he is ready again to do that, I will treat him like anybody else.

“I think I have been more than fair with him and I think he has responded in many games the way I want. That’s it.

“A lot has happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the timing of every player that needs sometimes a little bit of time.

“It has been difficult preparation the last two months to get players ready and again I am the first one that wants Mesut at the best and I want to put him on the best when he can give his best.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Teenager arrested following police chase after moped drives wrong way down the road

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance and driving without license. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta: Finances could see Luiz leave Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz (third right) walks off the pitch after being shown a red card for a challenge inside the penalty box on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

RFU to review ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ history

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

Clubs, governing bodies urged to increase representation at top level

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Arteta: Young Gunners have big role in restart

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.
Drive 24