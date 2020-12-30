Search

Advanced search

Arteta: I want Xhaka staying at Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 17:01 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 30 December 2019

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (right) with manager Mikel Arteta (left) after the final whistle at Bournemouth

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (right) with manager Mikel Arteta (left) after the final whistle at Bournemouth

PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta insists he wants Granit Xhaka to stay at Arsenal as the new boss bids to revamp the Gunners.

Swiss midfielder Xhaka missed Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea due to illness, but has a number of European clubs reportedly still monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in October after reacting angrily to being booed by Gunners fans.

Hertha Berlin are said to be pushing hard to prise the 27-year-old away from north London, but Arteta maintains he wants Xhaka to stay put.

Asked whether he wants Xhaka to leave, Arteta replied: "I hope not. He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game.

"After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn't feeling good. The last two days he was in bed. That's why he wasn't been selected (against Chelsea)."

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal threw away a commanding position in a dismal defeat by Chelsea after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal had the Gunners leading into the last 10 minutes.

Bernd Leno's goalkeeping calamity gifted Jorginho the chance to tap into the empty net before Tammy Abraham fired the winner for the Blues.

Leno raced out and flapped at a Chelsea cross from a free-kick, leaving Jorginho free to net a simple equaliser.

That shock goal let Chelsea steal the win and deny Arteta a dream home debut at the Arsenal helm, leaving the new boss to admit he must now rally round his goalkeeper.

"He will be down. When an error costs the team points, it's harder," said Arteta.

"We have to lift him. He's done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that.

"We just need to bring the confidence back in and that's it."

Most Read

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

Review of the year 2019: Nedim Bilgin killing, beheaded elephant ‘resurrected’, a tale of two taverns and Highbury Corner revamp

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Holloway Road on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea player ratings: Ozil and Nelson shine as Leno costs Gunners

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Reiss Nelson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘My kids are going to get ill’: Mould and mushroom covered flat means mum and baby can’t spend Christmas at home in the Cally

Mushrooms and mould at Charlotte Fleming's flat in the Cally. Picture: Charlotte Fleming

Most Read

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

Review of the year 2019: Nedim Bilgin killing, beheaded elephant ‘resurrected’, a tale of two taverns and Highbury Corner revamp

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Holloway Road on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea player ratings: Ozil and Nelson shine as Leno costs Gunners

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Reiss Nelson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘My kids are going to get ill’: Mould and mushroom covered flat means mum and baby can’t spend Christmas at home in the Cally

Mushrooms and mould at Charlotte Fleming's flat in the Cally. Picture: Charlotte Fleming

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta: I want Xhaka staying at Arsenal

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (right) with manager Mikel Arteta (left) after the final whistle at Bournemouth

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

Review of the year 2019: Nedim Bilgin killing, beheaded elephant ‘resurrected’, a tale of two taverns and Highbury Corner revamp

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Holloway Road on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

Arteta disappointed despite the positives as Arsenal lose to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta consoles Matteo Guendouzi after the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea player ratings: Ozil and Nelson shine as Leno costs Gunners

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Reiss Nelson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists