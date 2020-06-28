Search

Advanced search

Arteta urges Arsenal players to go on and win FA Cup to secure European football

PUBLISHED: 17:45 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 28 June 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued a rallying cry to his players to go and win the FA Cup and secure European football next season after they edged past Sheffield United to reach the last four.

The Gunners booked a place in their first domestic semi-final of the post-Arsene Wenger era with a 2-1 away win at Bramall Lane.

Nicolas Pepe’s first-half penalty looked like it would be all that separated the sides but late drama saw David McGoldrick equalise with three minutes remaining, before substitute Dani Ceballos won it for Arteta’s side in injury time.

Arteta said: “I am really pleased with the result, this is a difficult place to come and get a win. After conceding so late, to show the reaction is not easy and it is very pleasing and we are back at Wembley.

“It is a great opportunity to try and win a title and play in Europe. We still have to improve in many areas but every win gives you some credit and encouragement. Hopefully we can now have some momentum.

“I can never fault the effort of the players. We still have gaps to improve but I am pleased to get the win. The attitude and commitment of every single player was spot on and the players did exactly what they were asked to do.

“I think every win improves the spirit and happiness of the team and we have an opportunity now.”

Pepe’s penalty was the forward’s eighth goal of the season since his £72million arrival last summer and Arteta believes the 25-year-old is starting to realise his potential at the club.

“I am excited at what he is bringing to the team – I think he has had a click,” said Arteta. “He gives us that creativity in the final third that big teams need. He can be unpredictable but he has incredible potential.

You may also want to watch:

“There are things he needs to work on but he could be the difference for this team.”

A negative for Arteta was the injury which forced off David Luiz early in the second half.

The defender had to be substituted following an innocuous looking incident as he allowed the ball to run out for a goal kick.

“He has hurt his ankle,” said the Arsenal boss. “He will get assessed tomorrow but he was in pain.”

Prior to the curtailment of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sheffield United may have been favourites to progress but they have been surprisingly poor since the resumption, now losing three of their four matches in all competitions.

However, Blades boss Chris Wilder felt Sunday’s performance was a step in the right direction despite the disappointment of the defeat.

“It’s a positive step,” said Wilder. “Of course we are gutted to lose but there are ways to lose football matches and we pushed Arsenal to the limit. They had to defend for their lives at times.

“It was pretty comfortable for Manchester United in the week but I thought we made that an uncomfortable afternoon for Arsenal.

“I’d like to make it a more uncomfortable afternoon from a technical point of view but I think we aren’t showing that due to a lack of confidence at the minute.

“As I said, there’s a way to lose games and we showed plenty of qualities today that you need to win football matches at this level.

“I had complete belief we would get back into the game, especially in the second half when I thought we dominated. But in the end Arsenal have showed that little extra bit of confidence, after we had given the ball away, that we lacked and have won it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Archway firm apologises to bereaved family for mistakes with funeral

Christopher James Cane had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane/Google Maps

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Cars ‘permitted’ to pavement park on double yellow lines on Islington road

Clock View Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

Most Read

Teenager out of hospital after Highbury stabbing in Witherington Road

The police cordon in Witherington Road. Picture: Archant

Archway firm apologises to bereaved family for mistakes with funeral

Christopher James Cane had bought a £3,350 funeral plan with Dignity. Picture: Submitted by Angie Cane/Google Maps

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Cars ‘permitted’ to pavement park on double yellow lines on Islington road

Clock View Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find Porsche driver in Holloway who ‘rammed police car and injured officer’ in getaway

Police say the suspect drove a white Porsche Panamera which collided with six vehicles as it escaped. Picture: kenjonbro/CC Search

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta urges Arsenal players to go on and win FA Cup to secure European football

FA Cup: Sheffield United 1 Arsenal 2

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring his side's winning goal

Boxing: Dubois-Joyce rearranged for October 24

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London.

‘Petulant’ Guendouzi needs leadership says Arsenal legend Dixon

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) argues with Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay after the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

Arsenal saddened by Theo Foley death

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, back row, from left, assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn