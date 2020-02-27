Search

Arteta keen to maximise Arsenal's routes into Europe ahead of Olympiacos clash

PUBLISHED: 11:04 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 27 February 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (second left) during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen for his side to make the most of multiple routes into Europe as the Gunners gear up for their Europa League last-32 second-leg clash against Olympiacos.

On the first leg and what pleased him most...

"I was very pleased with the performance in general, apart from the first 10 minutes when we had some issues to control - defensively, in the final third - some situations and as well, when we gave the ball away in difficult areas when we could've progressed our play and become dangerous. But apart from that, the team played with a lot of personality in a very difficult stadium, against a good opponent with a great record in their own stadium. And we managed to score and win the game, which is a positive too."

On the latest update on Kolasinac...

"He is seeing the specialist today and we will know more this afternoon. But yes, he was in pain, it's a difficult area and we are not very positive about it."

On whether he thinks Sead will play again this season...

"Hopefully, yes. But I don't know. It's depending on whether he's dislocated it and if he needs surgery or not. We will know more this afternoon, hopefully."

On whether he has to prioritise competitions and if that will reflect in the team he selects...

"The team selection is based on what I see in training, the load of the players and what we want to do against the opponent. We have three different routes to Europe. We have to try to maximise the three of them and we go game-by-game. That's all we can do at the moment because the objectives are still so far behind."

On whether he thinks the Premier League is a realistic path...

"We need to win a lot of games. We need to put a very consistent run together and we've just won two games - which is not enough."

On our best path to the Champions League...

"We need to win a lot of games; we need to put a very consistent run together and we just won two games which is not enough."

On how the team is progressing...

"Well a lot of things happen in two months obviously, in all different areas of the club. I think the team is progressing well. I think the club is looking in a better place, I think we are getting much more unity in the sections of the club and we are getting a great energy back from the fans when we play at the Emirates and away from the Emirates, there's a lot of positive things but there's still a lot of things to do. A lot of things to improve, individually, collectively and as a club and we are in that process at the moment."

On the physicality of the Premier League...

"I have said how condensed the calendar is in December and January, normally when you get to February, you start to suffer and pay the price. Normally after the international break in March teams are fresher again to get back the end of the season. It's part of the process, it's why this league is so demanding and so nice to play in as well because you have so many games but physically it's tough."

