Many areas to improve says Arsenal boss Arteta

PUBLISHED: 07:45 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 22 July 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admitted there was a need for improvement ‘in many areas’ after his side’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah after the Premier League match at Villa ParkArsenal's Eddie Nketiah after the Premier League match at Villa Park

The Gunners travelled to Villa Park on the back of morale-boosting wins over Premier League champions Liverpool and an FA Cup semi-final success over holders Manchester City.

But they failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them in their two previous outings and succumbed to a 27th-minute goal from Trezeguet.

Eddie Nketiah’s header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea on August 1 to return to Europe next season.

A plane flew a banner across Villa Park reading ‘Back Mikel Kroenke Out’ as fans showed their opposition to owner Stan Kroenke and Arsenal will finish outside the top six for the first time since 1995.

Arteta said: “The Kroenkes and the board and the sporting director, I have their full backing. I have that 100 per cent – the fans have to believe what I’m saying.

“We are putting a strong plan together to do as much as we can in a short period and the league table doesn’t lie. When you have the margin of points with the top teams it’s for a reason.

“We need to improve in many areas, the team and individually. The top teams in certain areas are better than us.

“It has to hurt and we have to suffer, it’s not good enough for this club. We know the challenge, it’s really big and we’re excited for what we have ahead of us.

“There are going to be some ups and downs but sometimes it’s good to see the reality and move on and improve.”

Arsenal complete the delayed 2019-20 Premier League season with a home match against Watford on Sunday.

