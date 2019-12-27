Arteta: Ozil ready to seize Arsenal opportunity

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil gestures to the fans PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta feels Mesut Ozil is ready to seize the opportunity of a fresh start at Arsenal after being impressed by the player's "incredible" attitude.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium

Ozil has endured a frustrating season so far and became a peripheral figure under former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old, who has often been criticised for his languid style, was also left out for Freddie Ljungberg's final game as interim manager at Everton after reacting angrily to being substituted in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

He returned to Arsenal's starting XI for the managerial debut of new head coach Arteta and showed glimpses of his creative best in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Former City assistant coach Arteta, who was in the opposition dugout on December 15 when Ozil kicked his gloves having being replaced, has been encouraged by the mentality of the German World Cup winner.

You may also want to watch:

"To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible, and I've seen this," said Arteta.

"I said I was going to give a clean slate to everybody and it was fair as well to give it to him.

"When we did the game preparation and we were watching the opponents, and where we could hurt them, we believed that he could be a key point. And we prepared the game like this, with him.

"He responded, he did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals because of him in the net."

Ozil enjoyed plenty of the ball at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day as Arsenal dominated possession and carved out 17 attempts at goal.

He was substituted without protest 15 minutes from time after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had cancelled out Dan Gosling's opener to earn the 11th-placed Gunners a deserved point.

Ozil later expressed support for the methods of his new manager, finishing a tweet with the words "Let's trust the process".