Arteta praises Nelson after Arsenal youngster scores winner against Leeds

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (left) with Reiss Nelson (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for young winger Reiss Nelson after he scored the winner in the 1-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Leeds at the Emirates on Monday.

The 20-year-old applied the finishing touch to Alexandre Lacazette's 55th-minute cross, and his goal was enough to see the Gunners safely through after a testing first half against the Championship side.

Nelson has appeared in all four of Arteta's games as boss - starting three of them - and the Spaniard was quick to praise the winger.

"I am very pleased with him, how he's training, how he's reacting, how willing he is to learn," he said.

"He's asking the right questions, I know about his ability, I've known him since I was here and I coached him when he was 16. I know his potential and now he needs to put things away.

"I am really, really pleased with Reiss."

Arteta would like to see improvements from Nelson, adding: "I think he needed that goal as well for his confidence, I think he needs to improve his end-product a little bit in the final third, but he's doing all the right things."