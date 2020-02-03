new

Arteta unhappy with sloppy Arsenal in goalless draw with Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta was unhappy with Arsenal's 'sloppy' play in their 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday as he demanded more consistency from his side.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) and Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) and Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Despite plenty of chances for both teams, neither side could find a winning goal and Arteta was far from pleased with his sides performance.

"We were fantastic in some moments, but were so sloppy and put ourselves in big trouble with a lot of unnecessary situations that we have to improve," said Arteta.

"That gives the opponent an opportunity where there is a real scenario for nothing to happen.

"We need to improve that a lot.

"I think we started really, really well, we could have scored at least two.

"We dominated the game like we wanted, we got out from their pressure pretty well, we played in the opponents' half and we controlled the long balls and second balls.

"After 20 to 25 minutes, we started to concede a lot of unnecessary free-kicks, throw-ins, corner kicks and when that happens you can't find any continuity in your play and that is not the game we want to play.

"I was very disappointed with the way we started the second half, the first 15 to 20 minutes we could not control any aspect of the game and we allowed a lot of crosses and second balls inside our box, and at some stages we were lucky not to concede a goal.

"The positive thing is the reaction in the last 20 minutes, when we started to play again, we had the courage to play and the courage to take the opportunity that they allowed."

Arteta was also unhappy with the pitch at Turf Moor, adding: "Well, the conditions were difficult, the grass was long.

"They didn't put any water on it and obviously that's not a very helpful thing to play football.

"I didn't water the pitch yesterday in the training ground, so I expected it. But that doesn't make it easier to play.

"It's the game, you know, they do really well at what they do. It is a strength, they are are allowed to do it, so we have to adapt."