Search

Advanced search

Arteta worried about strain on Arsenal players

PUBLISHED: 18:46 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 25 July 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to his players during the first half drinks break during the FA Cup quarter final match at Bramall Lane

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to his players during the first half drinks break during the FA Cup quarter final match at Bramall Lane

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admits he is worried that the congested fixture list has put too much strain on his players.

The Gunners face relegation-threatened Watford in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, making it 12 matches in 39 days.

Their run to the FA Cup final, where they meet Chelsea on August 1, has seen two additional games slotted in alongside the run of remaining league fixtures after the season restarted following the coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta has seen a string of players pick up injuries since the restart, with Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari all missing the closing weeks of the campaign.

Shkodran Mustafi, too, has been ruled out of the FA Cup final due to a hamstring injury.

You may also want to watch:

Asked if he was worried about there being too much pressure on players recently, Arteta said: “Yes, I am worried and, for example, Mustafi’s injury is related to it because we had to expose our players.

“We had some really bad injuries in the last few weeks where we lost big, big players: our goalkeeper, central defenders and Martinelli, central midfielders.

“But it is what it is. It’s unprecedented times with the Covid, we knew the challenge afterwards and the Premier League has done the best possible way to fix all the fixtures into this calendar year and we are going to move everything back to next season.

“It’s our responsibility to put a plan together where we don’t expose them as much but sometimes it’s inevitable because when you don’t have the numbers they have to keep playing.”

Earlier in the month, Arteta said some of his squad had played “crazy minutes” because of the condensed schedule and he feels it will be hard for all clubs to properly prepare for next season with a shortened summer break.

“It will be the same for everybody and then imagine the teams playing in the Champions League, so we have to adapt,” he added.

“But again, it is what it is and for a first job it is quite a challenge and, to be fair, I’ve tried to embrace it, give my best, try to help the club and the best players as much as I can and to have more in other moments but at the moment it’s just work, work, review and try to improve.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Crowds gather for demonstration against Islington’s ‘people-friendly’ streets

At the people-friendly neighbourhoods protest in Islington. Picture: David Harvey

‘People-friendly streets’: Richard Watts blames Waze app and coronavirus for Islington’s anti-car measures

Islington Council is introducing people friendly streets neighbourhoods to reduce car use

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Islington woman warns others about scammers’ tactics after losing thousands in phone con

The victim was tricked by a landline disconnection strategy. George Chandrinos/Unsplash

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Crowds gather for demonstration against Islington’s ‘people-friendly’ streets

At the people-friendly neighbourhoods protest in Islington. Picture: David Harvey

‘People-friendly streets’: Richard Watts blames Waze app and coronavirus for Islington’s anti-car measures

Islington Council is introducing people friendly streets neighbourhoods to reduce car use

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Islington woman warns others about scammers’ tactics after losing thousands in phone con

The victim was tricked by a landline disconnection strategy. George Chandrinos/Unsplash

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta worried about strain on Arsenal players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to his players during the first half drinks break during the FA Cup quarter final match at Bramall Lane

Broad’s bursts play big role for England

England's Stuart Broad hits a six as he bats during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Pope puts England on top with help from Buttler

England's Ollie Pope batting during day one of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium

Gazette letters: Road closures and Dixon Clark Court

The sun casts a shadow from a bike stand in Upper Street. Picture: Archant