Search

Advanced search

new

Aubameyang calls for fight and unity as Arsenal's poor form continues

PUBLISHED: 12:53 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 24 November 2019

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called for fight and unity at the club as their poor run of form continued with a 2-2 draw against Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday.

A late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser saw the spoils shared after another disappointing afternoon for the Gunners, which ended with them booed by fans as they left the field at full-time.

Aubameyang understands the supporter's frustration and knows that Arsenal will need to show fight to turn their season around.

"The team is disappointed like the fans are as well," he said.

"When we are playing, we are the first to be disappointed when it doesn't work.

"We will try to keep fighting. I think we have the quality to come back and we have to fight.

"Everybody is disappointed today, the fans and the players.

You may also want to watch:

"It didn't work today. It's not a good result for us. Obviously we're playing at home and we have to win games at home.

"We have to keep fighting and keep trying to sort it out.

"We have to find a solution together. I think we have to stay strong. We are men and we have to carry on our hard work."

When asked about what's going wrong at the moment, Aubameyang added: "I don't know. Sincerely, I don't know.

"I think everybody has to try to ask themselves that, and what they can change, what they can give more of.

"Everybody has to do this, me first. I will try to work hard and to get back to winning ways.

"We have a game on Thursday and we will start from this game to try to turn things around.

"In this case, it's really not easy for everybody but we are men and we have to carry on to try to sort it out.

"We are a group and we can find a solution internally. That's what we are going to do."

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Aubameyang calls for fight and unity as Arsenal’s poor form continues

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Arsenal boss Emery: ‘The club are supporting me every day’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Ryder edged out as Smith defends world title

Callum Smith (left) and John Ryder during the WBA World, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles fight at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton player ratings: Lacazette saves Emery’s bacon – but only for now

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand (left) and Jan Bednarek during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Lacazette nets late equaliser but Emery’s job still at risk

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists