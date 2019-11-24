new

Aubameyang calls for fight and unity as Arsenal's poor form continues

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called for fight and unity at the club as their poor run of form continued with a 2-2 draw against Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser saw the spoils shared after another disappointing afternoon for the Gunners, which ended with them booed by fans as they left the field at full-time.

Aubameyang understands the supporter's frustration and knows that Arsenal will need to show fight to turn their season around.

"The team is disappointed like the fans are as well," he said.

"When we are playing, we are the first to be disappointed when it doesn't work.

"We will try to keep fighting. I think we have the quality to come back and we have to fight.

"Everybody is disappointed today, the fans and the players.

You may also want to watch:

"It didn't work today. It's not a good result for us. Obviously we're playing at home and we have to win games at home.

"We have to keep fighting and keep trying to sort it out.

"We have to find a solution together. I think we have to stay strong. We are men and we have to carry on our hard work."

When asked about what's going wrong at the moment, Aubameyang added: "I don't know. Sincerely, I don't know.

"I think everybody has to try to ask themselves that, and what they can change, what they can give more of.

"Everybody has to do this, me first. I will try to work hard and to get back to winning ways.

"We have a game on Thursday and we will start from this game to try to turn things around.

"In this case, it's really not easy for everybody but we are men and we have to carry on to try to sort it out.

"We are a group and we can find a solution internally. That's what we are going to do."