Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Premier League defences are set for the terrifying prospect of facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette very soon, after the Gabon striker admitted he is looking forward to playing with the club's record signing.

Aubameyang scored the winner in the Gunners' opening Premier League game at Newcastle on Sunday with a deft lob, and he also played 20 minutes with Pepe - who arrived from Lille over the summer in a £72m deal - after he came off the bench for his debut on Tyneside.

Last season's top scorer can't wait for Pepe to be named in the starting XI, saying: "I'm looking forward to it, because he's a really great player.

"He's already shown in training that he's capable of doing great things with us.

"Hopefully he will start soon."

Aubameyang was also pleased with Arsenal victory on Sunday, adding: "I think we fought a lot today.

"It was a great game against a good team in Newcastle.

"It was important today to start with a win. Last season we started badly and this season we won, so we are happy."

He also admitted that while he's thinking about the Premier League golden boot after winning it last season alongside Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, helping the team is his priority.

"As a striker of course it's in the mind," he said.

"But first of all, as I've always said, the most important is the team.

"I'm really happy that the goal could help us to win the game."