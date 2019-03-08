new

Aubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up point at Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game after a VAR review during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was happy to leave Old Trafford with a point as his equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Aubameyang cancelled out Scott McTominay's first-half goal when his cute second-half finish was given by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

The original decision was incorrect by some margin, but Aubameyang was happy, telling Sky Sports: "We'll take it. We were 1-0 down, so we came back.

"The team fought very well and we will take a point. It's always hard to come here.

"It is not easy when you concede a goal before half-time, it is tough, but we came back in the second half with great spirit.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United's Harry Maguire battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United's Harry Maguire battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

You may also want to watch:

"Last week we came back well, this week too, maybe we need to start with great strength."

Discussing the initial ruling out of his goal for offside, Aubameyang added: "I think we took the ball, I got a great pass. I was sure I was not offside, I was surprised the referee whistled, but I tried to finish because I was sure.

"I just heard the crowd say it was offside, but then it was a goal so I was happy.

"It's a strange feeling (waiting for a VAR review), you cannot celebrate 100 per cent, but it's OK. I am happy."

United goalkeeper David De Gea insisted the linesman raising his flag before Aubameyang applied the finish did not affect any of United's players.

He said: "Well it was a big mistake for us, we gave away an important goal. Of course it is easier if the linesman keeps his flag down, but we know there is VAR. If it is offside, it is offside. We need to stay focused.

"This is Manchester United, we play at Old Trafford, so we have to win these games. We have a young team, but the lads have to react and play better to win these games."