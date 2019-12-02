Search

Aubameyang: 'Ljungberg can give us special something'

PUBLISHED: 14:31 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 02 December 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg can give the Gunners that 'special something' after the Swede's first game in charge finished all square at Norwich City.

Aubameyang netted twice at Carrow Road, but it wasn't enough to secure the win as the score finished 2-2, but their were some positives signs for the Gunners.

The Arsenal skipper believes interim boss Ljungberg can give them that 'special something' needed to turn around the poor run of form that led to Unai Emery's sacking on Friday.

"Everybody is respectful of Freddie," said Aubameyang.

"He played for Arsenal, he knows as a player how we feel. It's interesting to have him.

"We had only one session with him, maybe two for those guys who didn't play on Thursday. We will see this week what is going to happen.

"For me personally I think it's good for us. He played for Arsenal and he has this in his heart.

"He can give us something special. He was part of the Invincibles - his career speaks for itself. We will try to follow him and give the best for him."

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington rough sleeper count: Volunteers count 57 people bedding down in streets – up from 43

Islington street count 2019. Kate Robson (left) and Sarah Turley check their map. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

General Election 2019: Legalise cannabis to ‘starve’ Islington gangs of cash, say Lib Dem hopefuls

Lib Dem election hopefuls for Islington north and south, Nick Wakeling and Kate Pothalingam. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

£9million of taxpayers’ money went to ‘offshore tax haven’ through Islington Council’s out-sourced housing deals

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

