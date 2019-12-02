new

Aubameyang: 'Ljungberg can give us special something'

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg can give the Gunners that 'special something' after the Swede's first game in charge finished all square at Norwich City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aubameyang netted twice at Carrow Road, but it wasn't enough to secure the win as the score finished 2-2, but their were some positives signs for the Gunners.

The Arsenal skipper believes interim boss Ljungberg can give them that 'special something' needed to turn around the poor run of form that led to Unai Emery's sacking on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

"Everybody is respectful of Freddie," said Aubameyang.

"He played for Arsenal, he knows as a player how we feel. It's interesting to have him.

"We had only one session with him, maybe two for those guys who didn't play on Thursday. We will see this week what is going to happen.

"For me personally I think it's good for us. He played for Arsenal and he has this in his heart.

"He can give us something special. He was part of the Invincibles - his career speaks for itself. We will try to follow him and give the best for him."