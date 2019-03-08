Search

Beattie so glad to be back at Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 August 2019

Art de Roche

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Making her return to Arsenal Women after six years, Jennifer Beattie admitted 'it doesn't get much better' than playing at Emirates Stadium.

Beattie re-joined Arsenal this summer after stints at Montpellier and Manchester City Women. In that time she also played under current Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro in a loan spell at Melbourne City.

"It was amazing to play at the Emirates," the Scottish international said.

"Pre-season has been tough so far but playing against a top side like Bayern who are close to starting their league was a good physical test for us.

"I've known a few of the players having spent some time in the WSL and worked with Joe (Montemurro) in Australia, so things will be familiar. But coming here is a huge challenge and I look forward to that."

Winning their first WSL title in seven years last season, Arsenal are looking to build on that success and Beattie's return could go a long way to assisting with that.

In four years at Manchester City, she helped Nick Cushing's side to four major honours including the league title, two Women's FA Cups and the Women's League Cup.

Alongside this, she played regular Champions League football, reaching the semi-finals in 2018, and those experiences could be key in Arsenal's European adventure this season.

"With Arsenal winning the league, Champions League football was something they were keen to get back," added the 28-year-old centre-back.

"It's a competition everybody wants to be part of and it's unbelievable to get to the final stages.

"Playing Bayern in pre-season is the best test possible. They were so competitive on that stage and that's the level we need to reach."

