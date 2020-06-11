Bees sting Arsenal behind closed doors

Arsenal's Joe Willock rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal suffered a 3-2 defeat against Brentford in a behnid-closed-doors friendly at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having beaten Charlton 6-0 at the weekend, the Gunners saw Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock spurn chances from Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney crosses early on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced the Bees goalkeeper into action to save a well-struck shot, before the hosts opened the scoring on 40 minutes as Willock slotted home.

Pepe hit the post just before the break, when boss Mikel Arteta made five changes to his side.

Bernd Leno saved from Shandon Baptiste after the restart, while Shkodran Mustafi went close with a header from a corner.

You may also want to watch:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles teed up Alex Lacazette, who fired over, before Tarique Fosu levelled on 70 minutes with a strong shot past Emi Martinez.

Arsenal regained the lead moments later as Lacazette’s shot on the turn beating Luke Daniels, but Brentford were back on terms when the French striker lost possession and Halil Dervisoglu went through to fire low inside the far post.

And the visitors grabbed a late winner when Baptiste netted, after another turnover in possession.

Arsenal (first half): Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Second half: Leno (Martinez 60), Bellerin (Sokratis 60), Mustafi (Holding 60), David Luiz, Tierney (Kolasinac 60), Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ozil, Aubameyang (Nelson 60) (Coyle 85), Lacazette, Saka.