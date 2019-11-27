Search

Bellerin a doubt for Arsenal's Europa League clash with Frankfurt

PUBLISHED: 11:38 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 27 November 2019

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is struggling with a tight hamstrring and is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The full-back played 83 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton, but didn't train at London Colney on Wednesday morning, with the club confirming he will be assessed before tomorrow's fixture.

Fellow full-back Sead Kolasinac will also have a fitness test as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem picked up on international duty.

Dani Ceballos will be missing on Thursday as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury picked up in the Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes, with a mid-December return date expected.

