Bellerin praises Arsenal youngsters as they make their mark in Liege win

PUBLISHED: 11:59 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 04 October 2019

(left to right) Arsenal's Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Hector Bellerin during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

(left to right) Arsenal's Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Hector Bellerin during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Hector Bellerin was quick to praise Arsenal's young stars as they shone in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and picked up an assist, while Joe Willock also netted and Reiss Nelson put in a superb display to steal the show against the Belgian side.

Bellerin - who was given his chance as a 19-year-old by Arsene Wenger - hopes the youngsters can keep making an impact, singling out Martinelli for praise.

"The most important thing that the manager says is that anyone, doesn't matter who it is, doesn't matter how old, or how much you play, everyone is important in this team and that's making everyone really hungry," he said.

"You can see how Gabriel has been important to the squad, he hasn't looked back and he's playing 100 per cent and you can see, it's not only the goals - he's a player that's the first to defend and win a lot of balls back.

"I think that gives the team a lot and it's really important for everyone to keep up this mentality you know.

"Whatever the result, we want it more and we want to push and we want to be strong and we want to make the Emirates a fortress and this is the way to do it."

