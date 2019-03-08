new

Bellerin wants Arsenal to turn things around after turbulent spell

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Hector Bellerin has called for Arsenal to turn things around after a turbulent few weeks on and off the pitch, with the Gunners set to do battle with Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday. Read on for the defender's thoughts.

On recent negativity and a message for the fans...

"Well first of all, good evening everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks in terms of the results but I always say that the good thing with football and at a club like Arsenal is that you have the chance to redeem yourself every two or three days. So we've been analysing and working hard in these couple of days that we've had and tomorrow we're looking to get back to winning ways and to get a positive atmosphere back into the dressing room. That's the message. We keep working, we keep trying hard to do our best and in this competition, we want to go far in it and it's important that we keep our heads straight."

On how the Xhaka incident affected the dressing room and their reaction...

"Well, as I commented after the night of the game, I think sometimes it's hard to deal with your feelings. He knows he made a mistake but as a dressing room we all have to be together. These things happen and that's it, we all back him. He's playing his part now and we respect the players. We respect the decision of the coach and the club. For us, it's just to give him our love and care and for us, he is one of us, so we're just helping him get through it as well."

On if he was surprised by the Vitoria team's quality…

"No, I wasn't surprised at all because even though they lost the first two games in the group stage, we knew they were very tight games, and that [the opposition] had to score goals at the end or that they scored through set pieces. We knew they were a team with a lot of quality and very physical players, with quick and creative players at the top. We analysed the last few games they played, and knew it wouldn't be easy. It was harder than some people expected, but we knew it and not every game will be easy. It was a hard game, and Pepe won it at the end with the free kick. Obviously we play away from home, they will have the home crowd, so we expect it to be harder but we are ready."

On speaking to Xhaka about the issues he faced himself in the past…

"That was the situation with me, and as you can imagine it was really hard for me and it was the first time it happened to me and it was hard to deal with. I said to Granit that this is like in every walk of life, sometimes you are at the top, and the other time you are at a low. These are things you have to deal with. When these things happen to you, you have a whole squad to back you, and support you. That is what happened to me, all the players told me not to worry, to get my head down, train and do better, and people forget and forgive. It will be the same situation with him. I spoke to him when it happened and time heals."