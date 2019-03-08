Two big dates for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women face two big games in the space of four days as they return to domestic action.

The defending FA WSL champions travel to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday in search of a fourth successive win to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

And Joe Montemurro's side then travel to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Australian Montemurro was nominated for the manager of the month award for September, alongside Chelsea's Emma Hayes, Manchester City's Nick Cushing and Tottenham's joint managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

And Leah Williamson was shortlisted for the player of the month award, against Pauline Bremer (Man City), Guro Reiten (Chelsea) and Chloe Kelly (Everton) after starting all six matches for the Gunners so far this term.

Williamson and Arsenal teammate Beth Mead both played the full 90 minutes as England lost 2-1 to Brazil in their latest friendly at the Riverside Stadium in front of a 29,238 crowd - a record outside Wembley - on Saturday.

That made it four defeats in five games for Phil Neville's Lionesses, but they bounced back to beat Portugal on Tuesday.

Mead netted the only goal of the night, pouncing on a mistake by home keeper Patricia Morais, who fumbled Alex Greenwood's cross, to poke home from close range in the 72nd minute.

Williamson got another 90 minutes under her belt, while Mead made way in the closing stages as Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs also came off the bench to replace Beth England for the last 25 minutes of the match.

England take on Germany at Wembley on November 9, when an 80,000-strong crowd is expected and Neville said: "We said before the game that a lot of people are saying this is a must-win game.

"For us every game is like that, every game we want to win, that's the mentality of these players. There were some outstanding performances and I think we've seen one or two cement their place at Wembley."