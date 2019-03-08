Search

new

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal - Player ratings as Aubameyang stars

PUBLISHED: 16:57 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 12 May 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Two goals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal end their Premier League season with a win as they beat Burnley 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Who impressed for Unai Emery's men?

Burnley's Jack Cork (right) and Arsenal's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA ImagesBurnley's Jack Cork (right) and Arsenal's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 6.5

Stephan Lichsteiner - 7

Shkodran Mustafi - 6.5

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 6

Nacho Monreal - 7

Mohamed Elneny - 7.5

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Joe Willock - 7.5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7

Alex Iwobi - 7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9

Substitutes

Laurent Koscielny - 7.5

Eddie Nketiah - 7.5

