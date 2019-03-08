new
Burnley 1-3 Arsenal - Player ratings as Aubameyang stars
PUBLISHED: 16:57 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 12 May 2019
Two goals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal end their Premier League season with a win as they beat Burnley 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Who impressed for Unai Emery's men?
Arsenal
Bernd Leno - 6.5
Stephan Lichsteiner - 7
Shkodran Mustafi - 6.5
Konstantinos Mavropanos - 6
Nacho Monreal - 7
Mohamed Elneny - 7.5
Matteo Guendouzi - 7
Joe Willock - 7.5
Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7
Alex Iwobi - 7
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9
Substitutes
Laurent Koscielny - 7.5
Eddie Nketiah - 7.5