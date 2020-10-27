Caitlin Foord is loving life at Arsenal after a frantic start to the 2020/21 campaign

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (right) battles for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey before scoring her side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Caitlin Foord says she is ‘enjoying life at Arsenal’, having started the season on fine form.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Foord, who joined the Gunners last January, only got to play twice for the club in 2019/20 as the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

However in 2020/21 season, she has five goals in all competitions scoring four times in the league and once in the Continental Cup away at Chelsea.

“I’m just enjoying myself, taking every opportunity to play for a club like this and play with the players I’m surrounded by,” Foord told Matildas.com.au.

“I guess it’s just been really fun to play with these players and it makes it enjoyable to play and I look forward to training and the next game just purely because of that.

“I love the way we play at Arsenal and I love who I’m playing with. I put it down to just enjoyment.”

Foord scored on her Arsenal debut in the FA Cup against Lewes in February at Meadow Park.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking about her move to Arsenal from Sydney FC she said: “I came off a weird stage in my career so I just knew I had to focus on my game and the players I’m surrounded with.”

“I think that’s helped get me back to where I know I can be and where I want to be.

“I know I’m not exactly there yet but I’m definitely moving in the right direction.”

Foord scored a double last time out in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur and also claimed an assist as she was named in the team of the week.

The Australian international praised Joe Montemurro’s style of play for her form as she added: “Playing with the quality we have up front, it’s so much fun to create and get to learn how these players want to play.

“It’s the freedom and the flow which Joe Montemurro gives us within the game to be able to express ourselves.

“Playing so far with Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead upfront we can all play number nine, we can all play as wingers so it gives us the freedom to be able to move amongst ourselves and I think that’s enjoyable for us to be able to get a go at each position.

“I’ve said that in the past, I know I play my best when I enjoy myself and I know I’m happy and I guess in a way I lost that over the last couple of years and it’s really been difficult for me to be able to find that again.

“I think the move to Arsenal really helped, it was a bit of a scary move but I’m so proud that I made that move and I’m here because I’ve found my love for the game again and I think that is really the key and I hope it stays that way, which I think it will.”