Ex-Arsenal, Spurs and England star Campbell backs Prostate Cancer UK

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and England star Sol Campbell has backed Prostate Cancer UK's continued drive to save lives.

Campbell hailed the charity's ground-breaking work in football by sporting their iconic Man of Men pin badge during Southend United's League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

And he was keen to highlight how the odds of prostate cancer affecting one in eight men shortens to one in four for black men.

He said: "Southend United have supported the excellent work of Prostate Cancer UK for many years now and I'm delighted to add my voice to such an important cause.

"The club sported the charity's logo on their shirts just last season, and I know this really made an impact among the Blues family, and reading about one season-ticket holder, Keith Smith, thanking the club for saving his life by their efforts was truly humbling.

"It shows first-hand the power of football in spreading this most serious message.

"By wearing the Prostate Cancer UK 'Man of Men pin badge, I'm joining a host of fellow managers and personalities in highlighting this issue and fighting for men like Keith.

"The statistics are shocking. One man dies every 45 minutes from this disease, that's two per game of football, so it's something we need to address now.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It will affect one in eight men in the UK in their lifetime, but for black men like me those odds are even shorter - one in four. That's why we have to act and raise awareness and funds to beat this opponent.

"There are so many ways you can get involved, from wearing a badge, like me, to running a marathon, taking part in a raft of sporting activities or joining Jeff Stelling on one of his epic March for Men walking events.

"And next year the charity again hosts its popular Football to Amsterdam bike ride, which is an event Southend's supporters and staff have supported on several occasions.

"It will be great to see the club well represented again in 2020 so saddle up for an event like no other and help us stop prostate cancer being a killer."

*To find out more information about Prostate Cancer UK's work in football, including the Football to Amsterdam Ride and how to buy an iconic 'Man of Men' pin badge go to prostatecanceruk.org/amsterdam.

Blues fans can get a £25 discount on their ride registration with the code SOUTHEND25.