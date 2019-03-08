new
CARABAO CUP: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest player ratings - Martinelli stars in superb Gunners display
PUBLISHED: 22:10 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 24 September 2019
Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from a wonderful night in north London.
Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez - 7
Calum Chambers - 8
Rob Holding - 8
Shkodran Mustafi - 7
Kieran Tierney - 7.5
Lucas Torreira - 7
Joe Willock - 7.5
Reiss Nelson - 7.5
Mesut Ozil - 5
Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5
Gabriel Martinelli - 9
Substitutes
Bukayo Saka - 7
Dani Ceballos - 7
Hector Bellerin - 7.5