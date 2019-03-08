new

CARABAO CUP: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest player ratings - Martinelli stars in superb Gunners display

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from a wonderful night in north London.

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez - 7

Calum Chambers - 8

Rob Holding - 8

Shkodran Mustafi - 7

Kieran Tierney - 7.5

Lucas Torreira - 7

Joe Willock - 7.5

Reiss Nelson - 7.5

Mesut Ozil - 5

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5

Gabriel Martinelli - 9

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 7

Dani Ceballos - 7

Hector Bellerin - 7.5