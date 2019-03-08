new

CARABAO CUP: Arsenal to face Liverpool in tough fourth round tie

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have been given a tough draw in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with Unai Emery's men set the task of facing Liverpool at Anfield.

The fixture will be played week commencing Monday, October 28, and is Arsenal's reward for their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

UEFA Champions League holders and current Premier League leaders Liverpool beat MK Dons 2-0 on Wednesday night to set up the tie.

Earlier this season, Gunners boss Unai Emery joked that Arsenal 'don't ever want to play against Liverpool', but they will now have to play them for a second time this season after losing 3-1 at Anfield in August.

The tie will be the first between the sides in the competition since October 2009, when goals from Fran Merida and Nicklas Bendtner saw Arsenal record a 2-1 win.