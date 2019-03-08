new

CARABAO CUP - Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 pens) player ratings: Martinelli, Saka and Ozil shine

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with Bukayo Saka during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool after a 5-5 draw in a thrilling Carabao Cup last-16 tie on Wednesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from Anfield.

Emiliano Martinez - 5.5 - Could do little about the goals in an okay display.

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Bombed forward well in the first-half, but was pinned back in the second as Liverpool pressed on.

Shkodran Mustafi - 4.5 - Scored an own goal and looked troubled by the pace and power of Origi.

Rob Holding - 5 - Looked a bit off the pace as he continues to step up his injury recovery, and this game will have done him good. Could have done more for Origi's goal.

Sead Kolasinac - 5.5 - Got forward well, but the cross was lacking at times, as is often the case with him. Struggled a bit defensively.

Lucas Torreira - 7.5 - Got a goal and did well to keep recycling possession. Controlled the first-half well but got overran at times in the second. Decent performance from the little Uruguayan.

Joe Willock - 7 - Not sure he suits playing in a holding role as it limits his best attributes, but stamped his authority on the game when he moved forward, scoring a wonderful goal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7 - A better display in his preferred position. Got a goal and helped create the second. Needs to keep improving.

Mesut Ozil - 8.5 - A superb display from the German to show Unai Emery just what he can do. Found pockets of space time and time again to help bring teammates into the game and open Liverpool up.

Bukayo Saka - 8 - Was at his best at Anfield, causing a constant threat. Did really well to create the second goal and was lively throughout.

Gabriel Martinelli - 9 - What a find he has been. His goals showed his best quality, a predatory instinct in the box. Another superb display.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - Introduced to help battle in midfield and did his job.

Dani Ceballos - 5 - Failed to make an impact after replacing Torreira and missed the all-important penalty.

Kieran Tierney - N/A - Late change for Kolasinac.