Caring Gunners support Islington Foodbank as part of the ‘Arsenal family’

Hard-working volunteers at Islington Foodbank. CREDIT: ARSENAL FC Archant

People are forced to use foodbanks through no fault of their own so a big well done to Arsenal FC for supporting Islington Foodbank when the Gunners host Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday.

The North London giants will be backing the foodbank with a food collection on the podium at Emirates Stadium.

Unfortunately demand has grown for their much-needed services has grown steadily since 2011 as families struggle to make ends meet.

In 2018 they distributed more than 48 tonnes of food to nearly 6,000 people, including 1,382 were children. All the food they distribute comes from donations.

Caring Arsenal now want to support the foodbank with a bigger food drive and ask for the help of the Arsenal family.

During the club’s Arsenal Giving campaign at Christmas, big-hearted Gunners staff supported Islington’s foodbank which helped families in north London with emergency food supplies.

“We supported Islington Foodbank last Christmas where we asked staff to donate food,” said supporter liaison officer, Mark Brindle.

“It went so well we thought it would be a great idea to extend this to our fans. We are always looking for ways to support our community and enlisting the help of our supporters is a great way of doing this.”

So, how you can help?

The club is asking for your generous donations which will help replenish their food stock levels.

If you are attending the game, you can drop-off items at the designated points at the Arsenal Museum, or the Thierry Henry statue, ahead of the 4pm kick-off. All you need to do is bring any of the below items as you make your way in.

Chocolate bars

Instant coffee

Pasta sauce

Tinned rice pudding

Tinned fruit

Tinned fish

Shower gel

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Foodbank volunteer Kathy Weston said: “We’re all very excited Arsenal are supporting us for this food drive, and we hope Gunners supporters’ pre-match generosity will be rewarded with a thumping home win!”

Islington Foodbank was established in 2011 and operates from Highbury Roundhouse on Ronalds Road. It is open on Mondays and Saturdays from 1pm – 4pm. Run entirely by volunteers, the foodbank aims to provide people who find themselves in a crisis with three days’ worth of emergency food.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29 as he reports on the food drive before the Palace game at the Emirates.