Carter to leave Arsenal after 11 years

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium PA Archive/PA Images

Danielle Carter will leave Arsenal Women after 11 years, when her contract expires at the end of the month.

Arsenal's Danielle Carter take a photograph of herself and fans (pic Nick Potts/PA) Arsenal's Danielle Carter take a photograph of herself and fans (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Carter joined the Gunners from the Leyton Orient Centre of Excellence in 2009 and went on to make 184 appearances for the club.

She helped Arsenal win five Continental Cups and four FA Cups – scoring the winner in the 2016 final against Chelsea – as well as three Women’s Super League titles and one FA Premier League trophy.

And she departs the Gunners as the longest-serving player in the current squad after scoring 60 goals.

Carter suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, rupturing it on the final day of the 2017-18 season against Bristol City, forcing her to miss 10 months.

Alex Scott (left) celebrates with Arsenal team-mates Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium in 2016 (pic Nick Potts/PA) Alex Scott (left) celebrates with Arsenal team-mates Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium in 2016 (pic Nick Potts/PA)

The striker then made her return against Bayern Munich in the Emirates Cup last July, but during that game ruptured her ACL once again.

Carter confirmed her departure on her social media as she said: “After 11 years, 184 appearances, five Conti Cups, four FA Cups, three FAWSL titles, two ACLs and one FA Premier League title, it is with the heaviest of hearts that my time at Arsenal has come to an end.

“They say ‘I’m Arsenal till I die’ and today a massive part of me has died.”

Manager Joe Montemurro told arsenal.com: “Danielle has been an amazing professional and character through very difficult times over the past couple of years.

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

“She has achieved many accolades as both a footballer and person and I’m sure there are many more to come. We want to wish her all the best for the future.”

Carter has also made a significant impact off the field and was awarded the PFA Community Champion Award in 2019 to mark her inspiring work supporting Arsenal in the Community.

An Arsenal club statement added: “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Danielle for her outstanding contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club.”

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Carter follows Katrine Veje, Louise Quinn, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Silvana Flores out of Arsenal this summer, with Emma Mitchell set to follow.

And Flores said it was a dream to get her move to Chelsea, who were crowned WSL champions after the 2019-20 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The young Mexican midfielder told Fox Sports: “For me it is a dream to move to Chelsea, I already want to start the season and meet my teammates and earn a place in the team to be able to play.”

Flores only played two pre-season games for the Gunners against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Cup and Barcelona and said game time was the main reason why she opted to leave north London.

“I want to have more time on the pitch playing and when we started looking for other teams it was Chelsea who approached,” she added.

“They loved me and it was a difficult decision, I had many talks with them before deciding, but I felt it was the club for me.”

The 18-year-old added: ”At Chelsea I think I will have more of an opportunity to play because it has more history raising players from the under-20 side and have been known to mix youth with experience.”

Flores was called up to the senior Mexico side in December aged just 17 to play a double header with Brazil as part of a training camps.

She was born in Canada, but has a Mexican father and moved to England when she was 14.