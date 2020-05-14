Looking back: Carter wonder goal wins FA Cup for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium PA Archive/PA Images

Today (May 14) marks four years since Danielle Carter’s wonder goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The derby marked the second final at Wembley following Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Notts County the previous year courtesy of a goal from Ji So-Yun.

And the Gunners got off to the better start in the 2016 showpiece as Carter forced Chelsea defender Millie Bright into a mistake before curling a strike over the crossbar inside the first minute.

Arsenal certainly had fire in their bellies and created another opening on eight minutes through the lively Carter as she skipped past the challenge of Bright before Gilly Flaherty intervened, not allowing her to get a shot away on goal.

Carter was causing all sorts of problems for the Blues with her range of pace and trickery and she was played in on goal only to be denied after some fantastic recovery defending from Hannah Blundell as she came out of nowhere to make a crucial block.

However the Arsenal forward wasn’t to be stopped three minutes later as she put her side into the lead with an astonishing effort.

Carter cut in from the left flank, beating Blundell before curling the ball beyond the reach of Hedvig Lindahl as the ball sailed into the top corner of the net to Arsenal’s delight.

Arsenal were very much on top and on 22 minutes could have doubled their advantage when Asisat Oshoala linked up well with Vicky Losada before she played the ball into Kelly Smith but her effort was blocked by Katie Chapman.

Oshoala then played a superb pass for Carter on 32 minutes from deep, before Lindahl raced off her line to clear away the danger.

Chelsea created their first real opening on 37 minutes when Karen Carney linked up with Fran Kirby but the striker couldn’t make a telling connection to the ball, however it fell kindly to Drew Spence but she thumped her effort over the crossbar.

Arsenal could have sealed victory before the interval as Fara Williams slipped in Smith who quickly played in Oshoala, but she sliced her effort wide of goal when well placed to score.

The Gunners started the second half on top with the superb Carter involved in every move and on 50 minutes she was played down the left but could only fire a weak shot at Lindahl.

Arsenal were causing Chelsea so many problems with their width as Losada and Oshoala were combining well and they linked up once again on 56 minutes but Chapman made a well timed tackle to intercept the danger and clear before Losada could get a strike in on goal.

Another 10 minutes had passed before Arsenal carved out their next chance as Oshoala was played in one on one with Lindahl but she took a heavy touch and the Swedish stopper was off her line in a flash to gather the ball.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side were in cruise control and should have put the game to bed when Josephine Henning met a Williams corner, but she flicked her header wide of the target.

Chelsea then had a superb chance to level the scores on 70 minutes when Ji fired a half volley wide from 12 yards when unmarked after Arsenal had failed to deal with a corner.

With 10 minutes to go Arsenal, who were the dominate force, created another fine opportunity as substitute Danielle van de Donk linked up with Losada but her cross aimed for Jordan Nobbs was clawed away by Lindahl.

Chelsea had the final chance of an enthralling game in stoppage time as Van Veenedaal saw her clearance deflect off Kirby and bounce wide when it looked set for the net, as Arsenal held on to win their 14th Women’s FA Cup.

Arsenal defender Casey Stoney said: “It’s probably the greatest moment in my career. I’m so proud of my team today, we stepped up and we won it.

“We got our tactics spot-on and we deserved to win it.”

Arsenal: Van Veenendaal, Scott, Henning, Stoney, Mitchell, Nobbs, Williams,Losada, Oshoala, Smith, Carter. Subs used: Van De Donk, Janssen, Williamson.

Chelsea: Lindahl, Blundell, Bright, Flaherty, Borges, Spence, Chapman, Davison, Ji, Carney, Kirby. Subs used: Aluko, Fahey, England.